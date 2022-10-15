Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.61.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:TVE traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.19. 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

