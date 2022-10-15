Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

