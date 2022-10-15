Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

