Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 265,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Tantech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Tantech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

