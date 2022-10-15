Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 146.0% in September

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 369,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

