Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

TRNO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.26. 423,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

