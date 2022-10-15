Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBS stock remained flat at $15.40 during trading on Friday. 2,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

