The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $95.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

