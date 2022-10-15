The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $182.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.74.

NFLX opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average of $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

