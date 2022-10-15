The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.08% of ODP worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $21,341,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 276,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.75.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

