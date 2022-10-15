The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 97,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,410. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

