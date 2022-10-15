Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $13.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

