Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $253.57 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $253.57 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00081144 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060585 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015460 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025949 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007267 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000216 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
