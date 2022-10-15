Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $253.57 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00081144 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060585 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015460 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025949 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007267 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000216 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.