Threshold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $281.28 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02764043 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,036,977.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

