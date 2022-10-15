Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $112.68 million and $322,953.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.61597062 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $500,152.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

