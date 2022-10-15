Timelo Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,295 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPKB. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $3,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

SPKB opened at $9.93 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

