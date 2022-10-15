Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Altimmune accounts for about 2.0% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $509.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

