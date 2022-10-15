Timelo Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of VMG Consumer Acquisition worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMGA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

