TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$149.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on X. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$147.89.

X traded down C$2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$127.67. 82,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.29. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$139.90.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6099998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

