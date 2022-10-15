Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 325 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Profile

NYSE:NGG opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.