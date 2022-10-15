Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 453.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 44,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.