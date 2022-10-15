Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Price Target Increased to 40,000.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 4.3 %

TOELY stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 251,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,090. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

