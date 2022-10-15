Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE TOL opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,176,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

