TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from €62.00 to €66.00. The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 30,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,430,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

