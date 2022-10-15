Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON:TOWN traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 157.50 ($1.90). The company had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.74. The stock has a market cap of £76.44 million and a PE ratio of 630.00. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 119.47 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 182.40 ($2.20).

Featured Articles

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

