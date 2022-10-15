TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $27.60. 543,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

TPG Dividend Announcement

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.