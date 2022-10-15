Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.6 %

TTD stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.96, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

