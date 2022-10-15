Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.
Trade Desk Trading Down 3.6 %
TTD stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.96, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27.
Insider Activity
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
