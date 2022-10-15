Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

