Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
