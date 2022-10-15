TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 65.0% in September

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 316,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 593,031 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 821,538 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 970,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 56,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 39.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 229,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 44.66%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

