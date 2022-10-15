Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

