Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given New GBX 855 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 935 ($11.30) to GBX 855 ($10.33) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,183.00.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. 123,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

