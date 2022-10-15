Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Trean Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
Further Reading
