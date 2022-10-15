Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

