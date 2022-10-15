Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
