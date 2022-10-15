Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

