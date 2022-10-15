Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

