Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 742,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 102.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,392 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $3,139,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.