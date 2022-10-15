Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of Tuniu worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

