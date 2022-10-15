UBS Group Cuts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $56.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

