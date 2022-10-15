Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $394.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.49 and its 200-day moving average is $400.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

