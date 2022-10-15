Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,170 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,126.92 ($49.87).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 44 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,882 ($46.91). 2,618,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,958.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,779.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,960.61. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

