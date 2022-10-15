Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Unisys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Unisys has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.86.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.
Institutional Trading of Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
