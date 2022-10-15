Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Unisys has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Unisys by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 120.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.