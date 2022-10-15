United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Up 0.1 %

United States Cellular stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United States Cellular by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in United States Cellular by 9.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in United States Cellular by 6.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.