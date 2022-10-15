United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of X opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

