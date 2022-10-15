Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.