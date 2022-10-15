Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.77.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $113.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,000,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.