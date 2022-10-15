Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.66

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $147.53, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.97.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

