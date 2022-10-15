Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.