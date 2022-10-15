Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,977 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

